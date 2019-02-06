SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening wounds today when a woman stabbed them with a box cutter, authorities said.

It was reported at 2:17 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hilltop Drive, San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

"Two females got into an argument that turned violent when one of the women produced a box cutter and stabbed the other," Hawkins said. The woman suffered stabs and cuts to her shoulder and the 16-year-old boy was stabbed on the arm when he tried to intervene, the sergeant said.

The suspect was described as black, about 38 years old, with a heavy build and an afro, Hawkins said. He may go by the nickname of "Bunny."

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and the investigation was ongoing, Hawkins said.