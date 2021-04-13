San Diego police search for 2 suspects downtown after shots fired from car during chase

Shots were fired from the back window of the suspect's vehicle before the car drove onto the football field at San Diego High School.

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for two suspects believed to be armed in the area of San Diego High School, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities said the suspects fired at officers during a car chase Monday night.

The incident began as a chase with National City police pursuing the vehicle for an unknown reason with two suspects inside. The chase continued in the Point Loma area before moving into the downtown area.

At least four shots were reportedly fired from the back window of the vehicle at police before the car drove onto the football field of San Diego High School. The suspects then exited the vehicle on foot. Police said one of the suspects was hiding either inside or behind a dumpster at one point.

Police were searching the entire area around the school located on Park Boulevard. SWAT teams were also called to the scene and had surrounded the school as of 10 p.m.

Streets in the area were closed to traffic as police searched for the suspect.

