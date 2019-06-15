SAN DIEGO — Three men forced their way into a South Park home in the middle of the night, confronted a 40-year-old man and his girlfriend and stole several items, police said.

The suspects entered the home in the 2200 block of 30th Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, demanded the man's car keys and began to struggle with the victim when he refused to hand them over. The suspects were armed and assaulted the victim, who eventually escaped and called police, but not before the suspects "took several electronic items from the victim's home and attempted to kidnap the victim," according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects reportedly escaped in a dark SUV. They were wearing dark clothing and gloves, with their heads and faces partially covered.

San Diego Police Department robbery detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the attempted robbery was asked to call police at 619-531-2204, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.