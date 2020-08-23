San Diego police seek suspect for felony hit-and-run in Middletown

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a minivan was sought this weekend for leaving the scene of a Middletown hit-and-run that left a 66-year-old bicyclist hospitalized with a life-threatening head injury, police said.



The victim was riding near the intersection of India and West Washington streets just before 1:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a blue or gray 2005 Dodge Caravan, Georgia license number RRJ7004. The vehicle may have a shattered windshield, according to San Diego police.



Following the collision, the driver of the minivan fled, possibly back toward Interstate 5, police said.



The name of the victim was not disclosed.