San Diego police seize drugs, weapons and over $33,000 in cash at Normal Heights home

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Thursday as part of a two-month long investigation in the Normal Heights neighborhood. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 21 firearms, over $33,000 and illegal narcotics. Police said two men were arrested.

The SWAT unit served the warrant at a home on the 4400 block of 32nd Street. During the search of the home, 21 firearms, body armor and ammunition were found.

Additionally, more than 1000 Adderall pills, 200 Xanax pills, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine along with over $33,000 in cash was found, police said.