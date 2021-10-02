Veteran SDPD sergeant arrested on stalking, false imprisonment, extortion charges

Mariusz Czas was relieved of his police duties in June after the woman alleged that he had been harassing her.

SAN DIEGO — Following a seven-month investigation, a veteran San Diego police sergeant was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence crimes involving an ex-girlfriend.

Mariusz Czas, 42, was relieved of his police duties in June after the woman alleged that he had been harassing her, and since then has been working in for the department in an assignment that requires no contact with the public, SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

Czas, an 18-year member of the city law enforcement agency, was booked into San Diego Central Jail Wednesday morning on suspicion of felony stalking, extortion and false imprisonment with violence, along with misdemeanor counts of making harassing calls and violating a restraining order.

He is being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Feb. 19.