San Diego police respond to shooting at Dave & Buster's in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police responded to reports of a shooting Thursday night at Dave & Buster's in Mission Valley. The police department received the reports just before 11 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2931 Camino Del Rio North.

At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting, according to SDPD. Officers worked to clear the building and take witness statements following the incident. Police said shell casings were located at the scene.

Police were also working to get surveillance video of the shooting.