SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect has holed up in a Subway sandwich shop in the Midway district, prompting a standoff with SWAT personnel, according to San Diego police.

The call came in around 3 p.m. Thursday near the Midway and Sports Arena in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Blvd., police said.