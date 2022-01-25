San Diego sheriff’s deputies searching for man after deputy assaulted in El Cajon

It happened during a warrant service in the 1100 block of Persimmon Avenue, just south of Greenfield Drive, according to police.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man Tuesday who allegedly assaulted a deputy in El Cajon.

Sheriff's Deputies described the suspect as a Middle Eastern man, wearing a red jacket and black pants. If you see the suspect, please contact the San Diego Sheriff's Department 858-565-5200

El Cajon police are helping with the search.

