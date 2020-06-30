Man taken into custody after mother found dead in College West home

Family members found the 53-year-old dead in her home after they could not contact her for 2 days. Her son was later located at a hospital with injuries to his hands

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after his 53-year-old mother was discovered dead in her home in the College West area, according to San Diego police. Family members went to the residence in the 4800 block of Collwood Boulevard at 4:40 p.m. after they had not been able to contact the woman for two days, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The resident of the home was found dead and appeared to have "suffered traumatic injuries and was the victim of homicide," according to police. Her son and vehicle could not be located.

SDPD Homicide Unit investigators responded to the scene.

Based on information provided by family, the son was later located at an area hospital receiving treatment for injuries to his hands. SDPD said he was taken into custody and would be transported to headquarters to be processed as a possible suspect in the murder of his mother.

The victim and suspect's names are being withheld as family members are notifying the rest of their family.