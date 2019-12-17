SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a person at the school’s campus on Saturday, according to a community safety notification sent out Monday. The university received the report of indecent exposure just after noon.

The man allegedly exposed himself to someone parked in the Parking 1 structure located in the 5300 block of College Avenue. The suspect reportedly began touching himself inappropriately before fleeing northbound toward Alvarado Road, according to the school.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, with dark hair, clean-shaven, with an average build, and tan complexion. He was reported to be around 5’7” - 5’8” in height and in his mid 20s. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark or gray shirt, and black pants.

San Diego State University PD investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 619-594-1991 or by emailing police@sdsu.edu. Reference Case #19-1494.

The school sent the following safety tips in the community safety notification Monday: