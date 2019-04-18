SAN DIEGO — San Diego State students held a rally Thursday outside Hepner Hall to send a message that they will not tolerate attacks against them after the Black Resource Center on campus was broken into and vandalized last week.

Students say it’s just the latest in a series of threats against the college’s black community. Before that, students claim a rock was thrown into the garage. And, in another incident, they say a group of non-black students allegedly shouted a racial slur when driving by the center.

During the march, students were chanting, “Which side are you on friends, Which side are you on? Justice for Black people is justice for us all.”

Students tell News 8 the BRC has only been open for about a year or so, but they note that it has been a great resource for African American SDSU students.



“Incidents such as that which has occurred at the BRC do not minimize our commitment to our community -- they strengthen them,” said J. Luke Wood, associate vice president for Faculty Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer. “SDSU has and will continue to affirm our unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion, and I call on your continued solidarity in support of our Black community and in support of our collective community.”

In an email to students, Wood also stated that the school would be taking action to safeguard the BRC from further incidents.

"As an investigation into this weekend’s case of vandalism is currently active, additional actions are being planned to further increase safety measures and to offer support for our students, faculty and staff. One immediate and new action will be to increase University Police patrols around the BRC," Wood wrote.



SDSU police were investigating the vandalism incident and asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 619-594-1991, or by email at policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu.

























