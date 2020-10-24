Teen boy found fatally shot in Chicano Park

Several callers reported hearing a number of shots fired in the park shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night. The name of the 15-year-old victim was not released.

SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating Saturday after a teenager was found shot to death in a car in Chicano Park, according to the San Diego Police Department. Several callers reported hearing a number of shots fired in the park shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night.

Police reportedly arrived within a minute of the reports and saw several people in the area who fled in different directions. Officers discovered a 15-year-old boy in a silver car with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday, no arrests had been made and no motive established according to police. The name of the victim had not been released.