SAN DIEGO — Steve Homoki told News 8 in an exclusive jailhouse interview he never intended to hurt anyone when he made two YouTube videos showing him armed and pointing a gun at people walking below.

“Obviously, looking back, it looks like if anybody else were to see it, it doesn't look good,” said Homoki. “It seems to me, it got blown out of proportion.”

But San Diego threat assessment professional Hal Coudarzi said the potential for harm is real.

“He was practicing or maybe, for real, it was a fantasy that he was playing out,” Coudarzi said.

The videos show a person believed to be the suspect surrounded by dozens of bullets and holding at least two assault-style weapons. Police say they found even more at Homoki's Spring Valley home.

The videos are reminiscent of the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead. Homoki said that wasn't his intention.

“I wouldn't try to target anybody,” he said.

Coudarzi said it's a reminder for hotel staff to remain alert.

"I don’t know the circumstances, but let's assume he did the same thing as Vegas - over two, three days he moved suitcases and boxes and stuff like that into the room,” he said. “That’s hard to do without someone noticing something unusual.”

The videos were posted in September. Homoki said they were set to private, but at some point, were made public.

Police praised the anonymous tipster who brought the videos to their attention.

“If it come closer together and had not been reported, [there is] no telling what could have happened,” Coudarzi said. “It very probably saved some lives.”