SAN DIEGO — A woman who allegedly walked into a church service in Clairemont on Easter Sunday and made violent threats while armed with a gun and carrying a baby was slated to make her initial court appearance Wednesday.



Anna Conkey, 31, is accused of bringing an unloaded gun into Easter Sunday services at the school by Tsidkenu Church, a non-denominational church that leases the space, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.



Dispatchers received a call at 12:02 p.m. Sunday from a person reporting the armed woman at the Mt. Everest Academy on Mt. Everest Boulevard north of Balboa Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Conkey allegedly walked onto the stage during the service and "made threats that she was going to blow up the church" while waving a handgun around, Takeuchi said.



Before police arrived, churchgoers were able to disarm the woman, Takeuchi said, adding that officers arrived a short time later and took Conkey into custody without incident.



Police used bomb-sniffing dogs to conduct a sweep of the area where the church services were being held as well as Conkey's car because of her threats, the lieutenant said. No explosives were found.



Conkey had a 10-month-old baby with her during the incident and officers later located her 5-year-old daughter, Takeuchi said, adding that both children were found to be healthy and unhurt.



He did not disclose where the 5-year-old was found.



"Both children have been taken into protective custody and will be evaluated by Child Welfare Services," Takeuchi said Sunday.



Conkey was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on suspicion of child cruelty, making a false bomb report, having a firearm at a school, disturbing a religious meeting, resisting an officer and two counts of assault with a firearm, according to jail records.



She was being held in lieu of $280,500 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in downtown San Diego.