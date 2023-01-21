'I just dropped to the floor screaming': Family mourning loss of Scottsdale teen killed in shooting

Scottsdale police have made an arrest in connection with the death of 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — After an hours-long overnight manhunt, Scottsdale police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old.

Police received a call about a shooting off McDowell Road, in the area of 70th Street and Palm Lane, at 5:44 p.m. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later to find Terrivonni Santana Williams wounded inside an apartment.

According to police, Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Stephanie Cudjo is the aunt of Williams. She said her nephew just moved to Scottsdale last week from Casa Grande. Cudjo said she got the call late Saturday night that Willams was killed.

"I didn't believe and I just dropped to the floor screaming," Cudjo said through tears. "Like no it's not true, it's not true."

Cudjo told 12News an argument that led to the shooting.

"[Williams] was living there with a roommate," Cudjo said. "There was an altercation over a female, and he shot him."

She and her family are still trying to understand why it ended this way, describing Williams as a happy and humble young man who always tried to make others laugh.

His death sparked a manhunt that lasted through the night as investigators determined that the suspect had fled the scene.

Scottsdale detectives found the suspect, a juvenile, hiding in nearby Pinal County. He was arrested at 4:52 a.m. by the Pinal County Regional SWAT Team.

#Update A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old, Terrivonni Santana Williams. The juvenile was discovered in nearby Pinal County and taken into custody at 4:29 am by the Pinal County Regional SWAT Team. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 22, 2023

While Cudjo was relieved authorities arrested a suspect, it doesn't fill the hole left behind.

"I've just been praying," Cudjo said. "I mean, my kids are taking it hard my daughter, me, we are all just trying to help my sister."

A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money for funeral expenses. If you want to learn more, click here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.