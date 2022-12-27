Scripps Ranch Civic Association offering $1,000 reward after Jerabek Park turf vandalized

SRCA also asked parents to look for grass and mud on what they believe to be a 6-foot wide vehicle, possibly a truck.

SAN DIEGO — Scripps Ranch Civic Association (SRCA) has issued a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction (or voluntary surrender) of the person(s) who damaged Jerabek Park turf Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The organization posted to their Facebook page photos of the vandalized park, located at 10150 Avenida Magnifica, that they say is the same vehicle and tire size used to damage Scripps Ranch Community Park on December 23, 2022.

SRCA also asked parents to look for grass and mud on what they believe to be a 6-foot wide vehicle, possibly a truck.

The organization says it will cost them thousands of dollars in damages to repair the turf that the Scripps Ranch Maintenance Assessment District has to pay by using park maintenance funds.

SRCA issuing $1000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction (or voluntary surrender) of person who... Posted by Scripps Ranch Civic Association on Saturday, December 24, 2022

According to their post, anyone who comes forward with any information will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to email information to President@scrippsranch.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.