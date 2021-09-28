Man shot by deputies after threatening someone with a weapon in Vista

The suspect was being sought for allegedly threatening someone with a weapon at a nearby convenience store.

VISTA, Calif. — A deputy opened fire on a suspect in the 1500 block of Kiva Lane in Vista, leaving the man with wounds of undetermined severity, a sheriff's lieutenant says.

The events that led to the law enforcement shooting began shortly before 12:30 p.m., when a 911 caller reported being threatened with a weapon at a 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

By the time patrol personnel arrived at the business, the suspect had fled.

About a half-hour later, a deputy spotted the man a short distance to the east of the convenience store, near the intersection of East Bobier Drive and Kiva Lane, Lt. Mike Arens said.

Just before 1 p.m., the deputy opened fire on the suspect. Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital in unknown condition, Arens said.

Exactly what prompted the shooting was not immediately clear. Sheriff's personnel shut down traffic lanes in the area to allow investigators to gather evidence, and two nearby schools went into lockdown briefly during the incident.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to avoid East Bobier Drive, Kiva Lane and North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista until further notice.

a man with a knife slashed two tires of his car. He locked himself inside the car as he called 9-1-1. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived on scene. Bystanders pointed deputies to the direction of the suspect. The suspect was found in a backyard pic.twitter.com/Am5kRgoUFC — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 29, 2021

in the 1500 block of Kiva Lane. Deputies tried to de-escalate the situation & ordered the suspect to put down the knife. At some point, the suspect produced what appeared to be a rifle. The suspect was awake & talking when he was taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZtPwQSNaaD — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 29, 2021

.@SDSheriff @SDSOVista investigating a deputy-involved shooting near the 1500 block of Kiva Lane in @cityofvista. No deputies were hurt. The suspect was taken to a hospital. There is no danger to the community. Please avoid the area. This is all the info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/MCScRc96FJ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 28, 2021