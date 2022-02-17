SDPD asking public help to identify 'peeping tom' in college area

A Peeping Tom is still on the run and police say he's targeting young college girls near San Diego State University.

Many people living in the college area are learning about this peeping tom.

Mostly students live around this area where this suspect has been lurking at night, while some haven’t heard of this person.

"It's actually really scary, there actually was a hole in my blinds, that I put duct tape over because I was so scared," said SDSU student Claire FIlarski.

She's taking extra measures after finding out there’s a peeping tom around the area.

"We’ve heard of a lot of people getting away and running through the back between this house and the street over," said Filarski.

San Diego police lieutenant Adam Sharky says this man has been seen on several different occasions.

"Five to six cases of this person peeping into windows during the evening hours between 10 p.m. at night and maybe 2 or 3 p.m. in the morning here in the college neighborhood," said Sharky.

Those areas include Ewing street, Tipton street, Mary lane drive, and Dorothy drive.

So far the description of the suspect is vague.

He’s been described as a black man, between 30 and 40-years-old, 6-feet tall with a thin build. He has a bald head was seen wearing prescription style glasses.

San Diego Police Department are asking anyone with information or unreported cases to contact SDPD Detective Sergeant Brigitta Belz at 858-495-7929 or bbelz@pd.sandiego.gov or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.