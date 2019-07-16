SAN DIEGO — A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday in San Carlos where an intruder was shot inside a home and was found dead, according to the San Diego Police Department.



It happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Lake Shore Drive.



There are reports that there was fighting happening inside the home and a neighbor said they heard a gun shot. Police say when they arrived, they found the suspected burglar's body in the backyard swimming pool.

The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive will remain closed while police investigate the incident.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.