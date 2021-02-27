SDPD investigating shooting in Mountain View area, 3 people shot

The call came in about the shooting at 9:08 p.m. in the area of Logan Ave between West St. & S. 45th St. in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are investigating a shooting Friday night. The call came in at 9:08 p.m. that three people had been shot in the Mountain View area of San Diego.

The SDPD was reporting that one person had died and two others have been shot and their status is unknown.

This happened in the area of Logan Ave between West St. & S. 45th St. in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers have closed off the area and are talking with witnesses. There have not been any arrests made at this time.

Police posted for the public to "please avoid the area of Logan Ave between West St. & S. 45th St. due to a police investigation for the next several hours. Please use alternate routes."

