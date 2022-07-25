San Diego Police looking for public's help in solving 5 shootings over weekend

SDPD are actively investigating several shooting incidents that occurred this past weekend and are asking for the public’s help.

SAN DIEGO — Police are actively investigating several shooting incidents that occurred this past weekend and are asking for the public’s help. Investigators need tips, leads, and any information that could help solve these cases:

Sunday, July 24: Non-fatal shooting with one victim at 6345 El Cajon Boulevard

A man was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot in the chest at an apartment complex in the Rolando neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shots-fired call was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on 63rd Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard, SDPD Sgt. David Yu said.

Officers responded to the scene and found blood and an injured man, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Sunday, July 24: Shooting homicide at 2200 Ulric Street

A 41-year-old man was shot to death in his back Sunday while walking in a Linda Vista neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened in the early Sunday morning hours before the victim was found by officers in the 2200 block of Ulric Street, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

Police received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting a man down. The victim was being tended to by a family member when officers arrived.

It appeared the man had been walking in the area when he was shot, the lieutenant said. Officers performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel arrived and took over. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 a.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

There was no immediate suspect description, Shebloski said.

The dead man was identified but his name was not immediately released pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the crime was encouraged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Three men were shot and wounded on the front lawn of a home in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, police said Sunday.

The shootings happened at 10:41 p.m. Saturday during a party in the 4800 block of Beech Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Several attendees heard gunshots and when they came out to the front of the house they saw three men on the lawn who had been shot, the officer said.

A 33-year-old, 37-year-old and 22-year-old had been shot several times, Heims said. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Nearby neighbors tell CBS 8 they heard three gun shots, some even ran outside and witnessed three victims on the front lawn suffering from gunshot wounds.

Maria Salgado, who has lived three houses next door for 40 years, noticed that the shooting happened at a house where new owners just moved in 6-months-ago. "I heard a big noise and my dogs got really scared. They were shaking,” said Salgado.

Police are currently investigating the shooting as gang related and believe it was a battle between two groups.

An issue that families in the neighborhood are afraid of, especially because violent crimes like these are not common in this family neighborhood.

No one saw the shootings and there were no suspect descriptions.

“I mean this has never ever happened in our life here,” said Salgado.

She and her Neighbor Carlos now fear that their newest neighbors have introduced that area to the wrong crowd and are afraid that this is just the start of several gang-related crimes.

“Now after this we are going to have to really lock are doors well,” said Carlos Morales.

Another male also arrived at Grossmont hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg Saturday night and the SDD was called immediately.

Police say it is believed he may have also been involved in the shooting.

The other two shooting were on Saturday, July 23:

A non-fatal shooting with one victim at 5721 Luber Street

A non-fatal shooting with one victim at 4300 Imperial Avenue

Police have made arrests in some of these cases and are actively pursuing leads in others.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact SDPD. If a person wants to come forward with information and remain anonymous, they should contact CrimeStoppers.