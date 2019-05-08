SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer accused of soliciting minors for sex was due in court Monday but did not show up. A bench warrant for $150,000 was subsequently issued for Sergeant Joseph Ruvido who was arrested in his Carmel Valley home last month.

Ruvido had no contact with his attorney or prosecutors they said during a court hearing on Monday.

Officers started investigating the 49-year-old after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip that listed individuals soliciting sex with minors. Ruvido posted $100,000 bail the day after being arrested.

He is facing two felonies and a misdemeanor for attempted sexual contact with a teenager. He faces a maximum sentence of for years in prison and lifetime registry as a sex offender.

Ruvido is a 21-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department and had been assigned to the Watch Commander’s Officer. He had not had contact with the public for the past year or so, Police Chief David Nisleit said. Before that, Ruvido was a patrol sergeant.

Nisleit said last month that he was "very disappointed and very embarrassed" by the arrest of the sergeant on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim can call 619-531-2480 or Crime Stoppers.