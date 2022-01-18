SDPD searching for missing at-risk 19-year-old woman

Serena Stevens is 5’5” with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 140 pounds. She last had contact with her family last Thursday, according to SDPD.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego police are asking for your help Tuesday to find a missing at-risk 19-year-old woman.

Serena Stevens last had contact with her family last Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She arrived on Jan. 12 from New York and was reportedly going to the beach to sleep after arriving.

She was last seen in pictures and videos along the coast, possibly in Ocean Beach.

Stevens is 5’5” white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 140 pounds.

Any information related to her whereabouts please contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.