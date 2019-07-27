SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Department sergeant was jailed Saturday morning on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex.

Joseph Ruvido, 49, was taken into custody at 9 p.m. Friday, according to SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

The department received a tip on Wednesday from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit that identified individuals soliciting sex with minors and one of the alleged individuals was Ruvido, Takeuchi said.

An investigation of the tip was launched and culminated in Ruvido's arrest without incident in Carmel Valley, Takeuchi said.



Ruvido is a 21-year veteran of the department and had been assigned to the Watch Commander's Office.