SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A security guard at a bar in Little Italy wounded a man in the lower abdomen on early Saturday morning when the man followed him out of the establishment after the two and some others had argued earlier.

A little before 2 a.m. the security guard, the victim and some others got into an argument at the El Camino Bar, 2400 India St., where the security guard made some threats that something would happen to the others, San Diego Police Officer J. Buttle said.

The guard allegedly followed the victim down to India and Laurel streets, where they got into another argument and the victim punched the security guard in the face.

"The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired twice at the victim, striking him once in the lower abdomen," he said. "The suspect left the scene and went home."

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect called the police from his home and turned himself in to authorities.