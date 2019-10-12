VISTA, Calif. — An ex-San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to criminal charges for sexual misconduct involving 16 women he came into contact with while on patrol is slated to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Richard Fischer, 33, faces up to five years in prison for sexually assaulting women while on duty between 2015 and 2017 in North and East San Diego County. The victims said Fischer groped, hugged or tried to kiss them, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The sentencing judge will decide whether Fischer receives prison or probation, as well as whether he will have to register as a sex offender.

Fischer entered his plea in September to four felony counts of assault under color of authority, two misdemeanor counts of assault under color of authority, and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. All 16 victims are included in the charges to which Fischer admitted.

He previously faced 20 felony and misdemeanor charges and was looking at potentially more than 25 years to life.

RELATED: Former San Diego Sheriff's deputy pleads guilty in sex assault case

RELATED: San Diego sheriff's deputy accused of sexual assault to stand trial on new charges

RELATED: Preliminary hearing continues for San Diego sheriff's deputy accused of sexually assaulting women