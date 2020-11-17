Sentencing set for La Jolla restaurateur convicted of multiple sex assaults

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A La Jolla restaurant owner convicted of sexually assaulting intoxicated or unconscious women over a nine-year period was slated to be sentenced to state prison Tuesday.



Daniel Dorado, 62, owner of Voce del Mare, an Italian restaurant on La Jolla Boulevard in the Bird Rock area, was convicted in December of 20 felony counts, including rape of an unconscious person and rape of an intoxicated person, for sexual assaults that occurred between 2009 and 2018.



Dorado was also charged with sexually assaulting four other women, but jurors either acquitted him or were unable to reach verdicts on those charges.



Prosecutors say Dorado met the victims at local bars and restaurants, sometimes under the guise of a job interview for a position at his restaurant, or through dating websites. The women were either given spiked beverages or drank too much alcohol to consent, and were sexually assaulted while unconscious, according to the prosecution.



He was taken into custody in March 2018 on suspicion of assaults on four victims, though other women came forward after learning of his arrest.



Defense attorneys Kim Santini and Eric Youngquist alleged at trial that the sexual encounters were consensual and that no evidence supported that the women had been drugged, as date rape drugs were not detected in any of the victims' medical screenings. The defense contended the women's supposed symptoms were more indicative of alcohol consumption.



Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto told jurors that even if they didn't believe the victims were given date rape drugs, evidence from the trial indicated the women drank enough to become noticeably unable to consent -- in some cases vomiting on themselves or rendered unable to stand or walk -- yet Dorado decided to have sex with them anyway.