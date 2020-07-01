SAN DIEGO — San Diego police say the two juveniles involved in a carjacking early Tuesday morning tried to rob at least three 7-Eleven stores throughout the county before crashing in National City.



It all started in El Cajon in the 1100 block of Petree Street at about 1:00 a.m. A man said two people carjacked him at gunpoint. Police say the two took off in his silver Toyota Camry, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The two are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven store on San Carlos Drive and Bisby Lake Avenue at 1:30 a.m. and another 7-Eleven on Worthington Street a short time later.

KFMB

The thief walked in armed with a handgun while the clerk had his head down preparing the register for the day, Buttle said.



The armed man told the clerk to give him money and the clerk complied, then the thief ran out of the store, got into a vehicle and fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, the officer said.



Investigators say the suspects then tried to rob a 7-Eleven in National City. Officers finally tracked down the car, but the driver took off and ended up crashing in the 1200 block of East 7th Street in National City.



The male and female were taken into custody without incident. They were taken to the El Cajon Police Department for processing.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.