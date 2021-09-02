Serviceman who was killed in Chula Vista shooting identified

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a serviceman who was fatally shot by an unknown assailant last weekend in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.



Patrol personnel responding to reports of gunfire found Ramone Joseph, 36, mortally wounded in the 1800 block of Marquette Road in Chula Vista about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.



Paramedics took Joseph to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



About 20 minutes after the shooting occurred, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one seen in the area just prior to the gunfire and tried to make a traffic stop, Lt. Miriam Foxx said. The driver sped off, prompting a roughly five-minute road chase into National City, where the motorist managed to lose the pursuing officers.



The motive for the shooting remains unknown, Foxx said.



Police identified Ramone as a member of the military but did not specify in which branch he served.