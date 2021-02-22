Shooting investigation underway in Escondido

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting investigation is underway in Escondido Monday morning, according to police.



The gunfire near Lincoln Avenue and Morning View Drive was reported shortly after 4 a.m. and police were searching the neighborhood for "a possible outstanding suspect," the Escondido Policed Department said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded and the roads are closed in the immediate area.