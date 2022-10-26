Shooting investigation in Chula Vista prompts street closures impacting E Street to Broadway

A male driver shot another driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to police.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one person wounded Wednesday, according to police.

A 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity. The victim's identity was not immediately available.

Police are searching for the suspect who they say fled the scene in a silver or grey four-door sedan.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, which prompted police to close the street between Ash Avenue and Broadway for investigative purposes.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.