Shooting investigation involving several teens in Oceanside

Firefighters responded to a call of a fight and shooting near Oceanside Harbor involving teens near 1300 North Pacific Street around 11:30 Sunday night.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving several teenagers overnight, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

According to police, multiple vehicles were seen leaving the area when they arrived on scene.

Officers said they located a vehicle with a teen victim at the Camp Pendleton main gate around 11:50 p.m. The teen was taken to hospital with an unknown condition.

Police said they found a black sedan at the intersection of South Harbor Drive and North Pacific Street and several teens were detained.