Shooting investigation underway in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A shooting investigation is underway in El Cajon Thursday. Police say a shooting involving law enforcement and a suspect happened late Wednesday night, but it's unclear if a deputy or a police officer was hurt.

The incident involving law enforcement happened near Ballard and Decker streets around 10:20 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The officer and the suspect's conditions were not released. It was also not immediately clear what led up to the violence.

El Cajon Police Department was handling the investigation. The streets in the immediate area were reopened around 7 a.m., authorities said.