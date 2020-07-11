Shooting suspect in City Heights arrested after standoff

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a SWAT standoff after a shooting in the City Heights area that sent two people to the hospital, police said.



The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Rowan Street at 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his head, Brown said. The victim directed officers to his companion, who was seated in a nearby car and also appeared to have been shot.



The officers provided aid to the victims, who were later taken to a hospital, Brown said. The man who called for help is expected to survive his injuries, but the other victim was not expected to survive.



Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.



"While the investigation has just begun, detectives have learned that the two men arrived in San Diego from Central California to meet with a male at 1700 Rowan Street," Brown said. "It is believed the men were meeting to conduct a marijuana transaction. The suspect shot both victims and fled to a nearby residence."



A SWAT team and emergency negotiators arrived and attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering peacefully, the lieutenant said. After 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.



Matatoa Samoata, 20, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of attempted murder and one count of grand theft, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 4.



The victims have been identified, but their names were not released, Brown said. Both victims reside in Bakersfield.