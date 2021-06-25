Shots fired into car during road rage incident in Sorrento Valley

A driver said he was on his way to work when another driver in a full-size van, possibly silver, cut him off on the westbound 56 Highway.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Another extreme case of road rage resulted in gunfire Friday morning in Sorrento Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.



A driver said he was on his way to work when another driver in a full-size van, possibly silver, cut him off on the westbound 56 Highway near Interstate 15.



The man said he flashed his high beams at the Sprinter, which then slowed down and proceeded to follow him. Once the driver in the Sprinter was alongside the man, the driver in the Dodge started to fire several shots and sped off. The driver said two bullets hit his car just above the window on the passenger side.

Following the shooting, the driver, who did not want to give his full name, told News 8.

"I kind of punched it to get away from him. He followed me all the way to the 5 and the 805 and I got off the exit and he kept going."

The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot where he called 911. He was able to provide a license plate number, description of the vehicle as well as a description of the driver.

No one was injured, according to CHP.



The incident remains under investigation.

No word yet on an arrest. The CHP is asking anyone with information to come forward.