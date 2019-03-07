SAN DIEGO — Shots were fired in a movie theater parking lot Wednesday in Rancho San Diego when an argument broke out between a man and three juveniles.



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received multiple calls around 12 a.m. of males running into the Edwards Cinema saying there was a shooter outside. Deputies responded to the theater and shopping center complex to search for victims but did not locate any, Sgt. S. Roller said in a statement.



Theater Management and witnesses told deputies that an involved male juvenile was inside the movie theater lobby. The juvenile said he and two other juvenile friends were involved in an argument with an adult male in the complex parking lot. The man, who was a passenger in a four door, silver or gray sedan, produced a handgun and fired at least two shots in the air, Roller said.



The three juveniles ran into the Edwards Theater, fearing for their lives. They were interviewed and released to their parents.



Deputies found spent bullet casings in the theater's parking lot and collected them for evidence.



The movie theater was placed on lockdown for about an hour, authorities said, but the lockdown was later lifted.



No injuries were reported. Detectives from the Rancho San Diego Station are investigating the incident.



Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.