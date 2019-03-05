CAMPO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man after finding slightly more than 88 pounds of methamphetamine and just under 7 pounds of heroin in a hidden compartment of his pickup truck at a highway checkpoint in Campo, officials announced today.



The drugs, valued at roughly $185,000 and $70,000, respectively, were discovered around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday when agents directed the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup to a secondary inspection area at a checkpoint on westbound Interstate 8 in Campo, USBP spokesman Theron Francisco said.



A drug-sniffing dog reacted to the truck and agents found that the pickup truck bed had a false floor, Francisco said.



Agents opened the hidden compartment and found 88 packages containing the methamphetamine and heroin, he said.



The driver, a 31-year-old Mexican man traveling on a tourist visa, was arrested. The drugs were turned over to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

US Customs and Border Protection