Southern California 5-year-old and father found after Amber Alert

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Victoria Suarez and her father, Jose Suarez, on Wednesday evening at approximately 6 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department activated the Amber Alert for most Southern California counties, including San Diego County.
About an hour later, California Highway Patrol announced that "the subject and victim have been located." Jose is reportedly in custody as of Wednesday evening. According to News 8's sister station in Los Angeles, LAPD found the girl and father in Mar Vista.
Victoria was described as follows by police:
Age: 5 years old
Height: 3 feet
Weight: 52 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: Unicorn robe, light pink tank top, cherry print pants, and pink booties
Jose was described as follows by police:
Age: 29 years old
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: Neon pink shirt, grey shorts, Nike slippers
The car was described as 1998 green Honda Civic with California license plate 6GXX720.