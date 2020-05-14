Southern California 5-year-old and father found after Amber Alert

The California Highway Patrol announced that "the subject and victim have been located" about an hour after the Amber Alert went out.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Victoria Suarez and her father, Jose Suarez, on Wednesday evening at approximately 6 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department activated the Amber Alert for most Southern California counties, including San Diego County.

About an hour later, California Highway Patrol announced that "the subject and victim have been located." Jose is reportedly in custody as of Wednesday evening. According to News 8's sister station in Los Angeles, LAPD found the girl and father in Mar Vista.

Victoria was described as follows by police:

Age: 5 years old

Height: 3 feet

Weight: 52 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Unicorn robe, light pink tank top, cherry print pants, and pink booties

Jose was described as follows by police:

Age: 29 years old

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Neon pink shirt, grey shorts, Nike slippers