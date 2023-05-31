Southern California woman arrested for taping several dogs' snouts closed

21-year-old Irvine resident, Gabriela Barrera was arrested by police after confessing to taping her dogs' snouts closed to keep them from barking.

IRVINE, Calif. — The Irvine Police Department arrested a woman after she confessed to taping her dogs' snouts closed to keep them from barking and nipping at the other dogs.

A concerned resident called Irvine Police Department on May 27 after hearing dogs whimpering on the patio of a home in the Woodbridge area of Irvine. The resident also observed multiple dogs with their snouts taped closed, according to Irvine police.

Irvine Police Animal Services responded to the scene and found at least one dog with masking tape wrapped around its snout on an outside patio of the reported residence.

Officers also heard whimpering from the same area and became concerned there were other dogs in the same condition, according to Sergeant Karie Davies, a Public Relations spokesperson for Irvine Police Department.

Authorities said that 21-year-old Gabriela Barrera returned home to the reported residence while officers were at the scene.

"She admitted to taping the dogs’ snouts closed to keep them from barking and nipping at the other dogs," Sgt. Davies said.

Barrera gave officers consent to search the property, revealing seven dogs: three adult females, two adult males, a female puppy, and a male puppy. The dogs all appeared to be Husky or Husky/German Shaperd mixed breeds.

Three of the dog's officers located also had their snouts taped shut, according to Sgt. Davies. Authorities estimated the dogs had been taped-up for more than two hours.

"Contractor-grade masking tape was found in the residence consistent with the tape wrapped around the dogs’ snouts," Sgt Davies said.

Barrera was arrested for three counts of felony animal cruelty and transported to Orange County Jail.

Orange County Sheriff's Department listed Barrera's occupation as a caregiver.

The seven dogs were confiscated by authorities and taken to a veterinarian, where they were evaluated and appeared to be in good condition.

Irvine Police Department asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Animal Services Officer Al Gonzalez at 949-724-7087.