SAN DIEGO — WARNING: This story contains graphic details that could be disturbing to some people.

Prosecutors will be retrying Kellen Winslow II for rape charges that a jury deadlocked on, while also finding him guilty of rape and exposing himself to women. However, jurors couldn't agree on eight other charges, including forcible rape and kidnapping.

Now, a new report detailing his time in the NFL is shedding new light on alleged sexually deviant behavior while an NFL player. The Sports Illustrated report, published after Kellen Winslow II's conviction on felony rape, offers an unsettling look at Winslow's reported behavior



The in-depth report outlines stories gleaned from Winslow's former teammates and coaches, highlighting his reportedly sexually deviant behavior. According to Sports Illustrated, Winslow developed a reputation among his colleagues as “a compulsive masturbater and pornography enthusiast.”



At one point, according to the report, a Cleveland Browns equipment manager found him masturbating in his Hummer and while on team flights to out of town games none of his teammates would want to sit next to him due to his "ritual of watching hardcore pornography" on his portable DVD player.



Sport Illustrated also reports that Winslow would often watch porn on his smartphone during team meetings. On road trips with the team, he would reportedly masturbate in his hotel room no matter who else was in the room at the time, leading to teammates requesting “not” to be assigned as his roommate.



Perhaps most disturbing, according to the Sport Illustrated article, later in his NFL career Winslow began taking a silicone mold of an anatomically correct woman's torso with him on road trips.

As one former coach told Sports Illustrated, comparing his past reported behavior to the current criminal case: "He showed the signs of being a perv, but clearly it has escalated. This is another level."

Winslow's new trial is set for September 30. If convicted on all charges, he faces the possibility of life in prison.