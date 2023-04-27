Man holding large metal bar shot by deputy in Spring Valley

San Diego Police is on scene investigating what happened as per protocol.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after being shot by deputies in Spring Valley Wednesday night. Deputies received a call around 7:30 pm Wednesday about a man threatening people with a metal bar in the 3600 block of Barcelona Street.

When deputies arrived, they brought people out of the home. At one point the man approached the deputies with the metal bar. A deputy shot the man at least one time. The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The deputy was not hurt during the confrontation.

Deputies believe the man lived in the home on Barcelona Street however it is unknown if everyone in the home is related.

Police expect the street to remain blocked off for a while longer as they continue their investigation.