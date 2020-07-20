Charges filed against St. Louis couple who pointed guns toward protesters

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made national headlines after photos of them holding a rifle and a pistol during protest at the mayor's house went viral

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has filed charges against a St. Louis couple who confronted protesters with guns in June, 5 On Your Side has learned.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West End couple who confronted protesters June 28 with a rifle and a gun in Mayor Lyda Krewson’s neighborhood, have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon/flourishing.

The unlawful use of a weapon charge is a class D felony and could result in one to four years in prison as well as fines up to $5,000. Sources tell 5 On Your Side Gardner's office will be issuing a summons for the couple to appear in court.

Police executed a search warrant at their home recently and seized the rifle from the couple. The McCloskeys told police attorney Al Watkins had the pistol seen in photos of the couple that went viral.

The couple pointed the weapons at protesters who were on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house upset with her decision to say the names of those who wrote to her, urging her to close the city jail, known as The Workhouse.

Police identified two victims by their initials in documents obtained by 5 On Your Side, saying that Mark McCloskey, 63, screamed at the demonstrators, lowered his rifle and pointed it at those walking through a gate and onto the private street and sidewalk along Portland Place.

Patricia McCloskey, 61, began yelling at protesters telling them to "go" while pointing a handgun at demonstrators as her finger was on the trigger.

In a 911 call, Patricia McCloskey told dispatchers, "I've got to get a gun," and ended the call, according to the documents.

In order to issue the charges, prosecutors must prove the guns were capable of lethal force.

Watkins told reporters the pistol Patricia McCloskey used was only a prop from a federal trial that the couple used in a case. Both of them are attorneys.

A source familiar with the investigation told 5 On Your Side that police did not find any ammunition at the McCloskey's home and the rifle was not loaded when they seized it.

Watkins is no longer representing the McCloskeys, and their current attorney is now Joel Schwartz.

Schwartz issued the following statement: "The charges filed today against my clients, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, are disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.

"I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard. This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats.

"With that being said, given the heightened attention focused on this matter due to the current political environment, I don’t believe it is prudent to comment any further, at this time, or to try this case in the media.

"I look forward to reviewing the evidence and defending the McCloskeys against these allegations."

Schwartz said he has fielded dozens of calls from people across the country wanting to replace the weapons taken from the McCloskeys. One gun store offered to replace the guns and give them five more, he said.

Schwartz has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding the charges today.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.