Stabbings at Mira Mesa home leaves one dead, one wounded

The deadly assault in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO — Two people were stabbed, one fatally, at a Mira Mesa home Friday.

One of the wounded people died at the scene, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said. Paramedics took the other to a hospital in unknown condition. The victims' names and ages were not immediately available.

The circumstances that led to the assaults were unclear, and no suspects were in custody in the case as of 4:20 p.m., Jamsetjee said.