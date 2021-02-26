Police arrest man after daylong standoff in Chula Vista, wife found deceased inside home

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 74-year-old woman was found dead in her home and her husband was arrested on suspicion of her murder after a 12-hour standoff with a SWAT team, police said Saturday.



Chula Vista Police Department dispatchers received a call at 5:34 p.m. Thursday saying that John Partain, 63, confessed to a relative that he killed his wife, had a weapon and was suicidal, according to Lt. Miriam Fox of the CVPD.



Officers tried to talk to Partain at his home in the 700 block of Glover Avenue but he refused to leave and would not let officers come in to check on his wife, Fox said.



The Crisis Negotiations Team and SWAT officers were called to the scene, the lieutenant said.



"Mr. Partain made numerous statements that he wanted to die by 'suicide by cop' and repeatedly confessed to his wife's murder," Fox said. "After 12 hours of intermittent negotiations, Mr. Partain became uncooperative and shut off all communication with negotiators."



At 6 p.m. Friday, the SWAT team was able to take Partain into custody, Fox said. As a precaution, Partain was taken to a hospital for clearance.



Billie Jean Partain was found dead in their home, Fox said.



John Partain would later be booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, Fox said.