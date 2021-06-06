Street racing suspect runs red light, kills woman in wrong-way crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman was killed when a street racing suspect, driving on the wrong side of the road, ran a red light and struck the woman's vehicle, the Chula Vista Police Department said Sunday.



Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles racing each other at high speeds and traveling west on L Street at about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police Officer Justin Zualet.



One of the racing vehicles ran a red light and hit a vehicle at the intersection of L Street and Third Avenue, the officer said.



The female driver was killed and two children were taken to the hospital, Zualet said. Their conditions were not released as of Sunday morning.



The driver of the racing car was arrested and police were trying to identify the second racing vehicle involved, the officer said.



The victim's and arrested driver's names were not immediately released.



The other racing vehicle was described as a 2014 or newer white Subaru WRX, Zualet said.



Anyone with information about the vehicle was asked to contact the CVPD at 619-409-3817.