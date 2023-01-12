18-year-old who appeared drunk arrested for carrying ghost gun at Alta Vista High School

An 18-year-old student at Alta Vista High School was arrested for several gun-related charges, possession of liquor at school, and battery on a school official.

VISTA, Calif — San Diego Sheriff's arrested an 18-year-old student in Vista Wednesday afternoon on multiple gun-related charges and possession of alcohol.

Authorities were called to Alta Vista High School in the 1500 block of Bonair Road in Vista Wednesday, January 11, around 1 p.m. following reports that a student appeared intoxicated.

School officials attempted to detain Eduardo Soto, 18, until law enforcement arrived, but Soto became aggressive and shoved a school staff member, according to San Diego Sheriffs.

"Security intervened, and while walking with Soto, a blue and silver handgun fell out of his jacket pocket," according to deputies.

Authorities determined the gun that fell out of Soto's possession was a ghost gun.

Ghost guns are unregistered and untraceable homemade weapons that can be made with a 3D printer or assembled from a kit, according to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, commonly referred to as the ATF.

Deputies said that Soto also had liquor, a handgun magazine, and ammunition in his possession.

"Soto was arrested for possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a handgun while not the registered owner, possession of a ghost gun, carrying a handgun, possession of liquor on school property, and battery on a school official," San Diego Sheriffs said in a press release.

Eduardo Soto was taken to Vista Detention Facility and held on $25,000 bail.

San Diego Sheriff's School Resource Deputies were tasked with the investigation.

No injuries were reported.