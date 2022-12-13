Search underway for suspect accused of shooting Chula Vista man in broad daylight

Have you seen this man? He's accused of killing Eduardo Villasenor at a Chula Vista intersection in broad daylight. His name is Angel Bojorquez, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police Tuesday identified a person of interest in the October fatal shooting of a man, and they asked for the public's help finding him.

Angel Bojorquez, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, was named a person of interest in killing 38-year-old Chula Vista resident Eduardo Villasenor.

Just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 26, police received a 911 call about a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and E Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Witnesses told officers that before the shooting, the suspect and victim were seen driving westbound on E Street in separate vehicles when both stopped.

The two men exited their vehicles and approached one another, according to police.

One of the motorists pulled out a gun and opened fire, then fled the scene, police said.

Responding officers found Villasenor, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in the driver seat of his black Nissan Altima, which was stopped along the north curb in front of 593 E St., according to police.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police reported.

The suspect's vehicle was identified as a gray, four-door, 2010 Nissan Altima with California license plate number 8NYE678. It was last seen being driven westbound on E Street towards Interstate 5, according to police.

Police said Bojorquez has ties to Tijuana, Chula Vista, and San Diego, where he was believed to be living when the shooting occurred. He was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with a medium build and short hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.