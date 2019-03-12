SAN DIEGO — A murder suspect was spotted in Ventura on Tuesday afternoon just hours after being identified by police, but later at night authorities told CBS Los Angeles they could not confirm the man spotted was in fact the wanted suspect.

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in tracking down a parolee-at-large suspected of stabbing another man in the neck in the Midway area on Thanksgiving Day, killing him.

Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, allegedly attacked the 55-year-old victim later identified as Robert Frank Erbe - during an argument outside a business in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Brantley was spotted in Ventura prompting local police to put a community college on lockdown while they searched for the suspect. They did not locate the suspect and lifted the lockdown just after 4:30 p.m.

Medics took Erbe to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead

The reason for the dispute that led to the slaying was unclear.

Brantley is believed to be in the San Diego area or Ventura County, Sgt. Michelle Velovich said.

Anyone spotting the suspect is asked to avoid approaching him and to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.