Suspect in Otay Mesa double-homicide believed to be dead in Mexico

The vehicle of Justice Love Peace, aka Jeremiah Horton, was found in Mexico on Monday with a deceased body inside believed to be the suspect.

SAN DIEGO — A man San Diego police were searching for Sunday in connection with the shooting deaths of two women in Otay Mesa is believed to have been found dead in Mexico, according to authorities. The suspect, 31-year-old Justice Love Peace who was also known as Jeremiah Horton, was being sought after a 37-year-old woman he shared an infant child with and that woman’s mother – a 65-year-old – were both found shot to death in and near a home in the 4300 block of Ebersole Drive. Peace/Horton's vehicle was found in Mexico on Monday with a deceased person inside who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the San Diego Police Department. Investigators believe the body to be the suspect.

Dispatchers initially received reports of gunfire shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander. Police responded to a residential area near the 4300 block of Ebersole Dr. and found one woman on the ground and another inside a home, both with apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and one was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The home is believed to be the residence of multiple families. Multiple children who were inside the property where the alleged shooting took place were able to get out with guidance from the officers according to police.

Investigators from the SDPD Homicide Unit were called to the scene to handle the homicide investigation and said it to be a tragic case of domestic violence. They said it appeared the suspect was picking up the child he shared with the younger victim for his visitation. During that encounter, the suspect fatally shot the child’s mother and eventually shot the child’s grandmother.

Love/Horton fled the scene with the child, according to investigators, but later dropped the boy off with the suspect's current wife in the Rolando area before driving to Mexico.

The victims have been identified as 37-year-old Elizabeth Rebecca Stolz and 65-year-old Debora Lea Stolz. The child has been placed in protective custody at Polinsky Children's Center, a county-run shelter in Kearny Mesa.